7 things to do in the D this weekend: From the Plymouth Ice Festival to Motown Love on Detroit's RiverFront

(WXYZ) — Break out your coats as this weekend is filled with fun outdoor activities. Hang out with your friends and family at the Plymouth Ice Festival, celebrate love on Detroit's Riverfront or catch the Red Wings play against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Friday:
- Plymouth Ice Festival
- Downtown Plymouth
- Admission: Free
- Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Little Caesars Arena
- 7 p.m.
- Motown Love
- Valade Park, Detroit RiverFront
- 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday:
- Plymouth Ice Festival
- Downtown Plymouth
- Admission: Free
- Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Little Caesars Arena
- 12 p.m.
- Motown Love
- Valade Park, Detroit RiverFront
- 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Citizen
- Magic Stick
- 6 p.m.
- Tickets: Starting at $21
- Black History Month: Detroit Youth Choir
- Detroit Institute of Arts
- 2 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Sunday:
- Plymouth Ice Festival
- Downtown Plymouth
- Admission: Free
- Motown Love
- Valade Park, Detroit RiverFront
- 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Super Bowl Watch Party
- The Film Lab
- 6:00 p.m.
