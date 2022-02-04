Watch
News

Actions

7 things to do in the D this weekend: From winter fun at Valade Park to exploring art at The Scarab Club

items.[0].image.alt
Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
Detroit Riverwalk
Detroit Riverwalk
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 12:25:30-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit may have gotten a lot of snow this past week, but that isn't an excuse to get out and have some fun!

Here are a few fun events happening in Detroit that you and your friends can enjoy.

Friday:

  • The Work of Our Hands: Black Women as the Cornerstone of a Culture

Saturday:

Sunday:

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tracking a winter storm for metro Detroit!