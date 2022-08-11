7-year-old beats acute lymphoblastic leukemia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Tuesday, the Phillips family heard news they have been long awaiting for, 7-year-old Chris Phillips is now cancer free!

Phillips was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019. His family says the last few years have been a long, tough journey.

Chris, affectionately called "Baby Chris" by staff members at Children's Hospital, rang the bell to signify the end of his three-year journey.

"Now he can be a kid again," said Chris Phillips Sr., Baby Chris' father.

His parents want to thank healthcare workers and doctors who helped their son overcome cancer.

With his free time, Chris plans on playing video games and watching YouTube videos.