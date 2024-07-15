7-year-old boy shot at Inkster apartment overnight

A 7-year-old boy was shot at an apartment in Inkster overnight, police say.

According to police, it happened at the Dearborn View Apartments near Beech Daly and Cherry Hill around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest, and the trial was taken to the hospital. He's currently in critical but stable condition.

Police say that initial information found the shooting may have been the result of a reckless discharge of a firearm inside the apartment.

They are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

"This is a deeply concerning incident, especially when it involves a young child," Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victim and their family during this difficult time. We are committed to bringing those responsible for this senseless act to justice."

Police have identified a person of interest in the shooting.