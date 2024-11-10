7-year-old dead, 5-year-old hospitalized in drunk driving crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old boy has died and his 5-year-old sibling has been hospitalized after a drunk driving crash on Detroit's east side.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the corner of E 7 Mile & Mound.

Police say that the at-fault driver, a 25-year-old man who does not live in Detroit, initially fled the scene, but was arrested when he returned to the scene two hours later.

"Suspect blew a double digit BAC into a breathalyzer," said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. "Alcohol was a contributing factor."

Police told us last night that the 5-year-old hospitalized is in critical condition. Investigators are submitting findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges for the driver.

"Uber. a designated driver, drink responsibly, rideshare, or just don't drink. but for you to partake and then get behind the wheel of one of these machines, it is not okay, it is not acceptable, and we will absolutely hold you accountable," Franklin said. "Our city deserves better, and the privilege of driving, if you put others lives at risk in the city of Detroit, we will hold you accountable."