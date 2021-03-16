7-year-old Lincoln Park girl last seen with mother has been missing for 2 weeks

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are looking for a Lincoln Park 7-year-old who was last seen with her mother in the area of 1674 Buckingham Ave. two weeks ago.

Jessica Haley-Rose Miller is listed as endangered and missing.

Police say the child left with her mother, 38-year-old Kimberlee Michelle Miller, on a motorcycle with an unknown man. The child's mother is a known drug abuser, police say, and she suffers from schizophrenia. Kimberlee is believed to be a threat to her own safety as well as her daughter's safety.

Jessica is 4 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and red Nike shoes.

If you have information on Kimberlee or Jessica's whereabouts, contact the Lincoln Park Police Department at 313-381-1800, or call 911.