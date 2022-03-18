Watch
7-year-old shot in head in Pontiac, hospitalized in critical condition

Posted at 7:14 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 19:17:24-04

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County deputies say a 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the head while sitting in a car parked at a home in Pontiac Friday.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Wilson Avenue and Edmund Court.

The girl was sitting in the backseat of the car at the time, according the the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Authorities described her condition as "very critical."

Additional details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

7 Action News will provide more details as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

