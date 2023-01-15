7-year-old West Bloomfield girl helps save great-grandma trapped under rolling SUV

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The doorbell footage in the video above shows the terrifying moment Wednesday afternoon that 7-year-old Mariah Galloway says her great-grandma got stuck underneath their rolling SUV.

"So she was picking me up from school and she thought the car was in park, but it was in reverse," explained Mariah. "And she got out and it started moving and she was trying to stop it because I was in it."

Mariah says when her great-grandmother tried to save her by trying to stop the rolling car, her leg and foot got stuck under the front tire on the drivers side.

Thinking quickly, the 7-year-old rushed to pull the keys out of the car ignition then ran to get her mom's help.

Her mother, Porchia Lane said "When I opened the door all I heard was Mariah screaming. When I got out there, there was blood everywhere."

Miraculously the great-grandmother was able to somehow get her foot free after that, then an ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital.

Lane says her grandmother is currently in the hospital getting blood transfusions, but is doing better.

Saturday night Lane planned a mini-surprise party for brave Mariah whose 8th birthday is on Monday.

On Sunday they had planned to have a skate party for the sweet girl but have decided to delay it so they can spend the day in the hospital, loving on the person Mariah helped save, great-grandma.

"She was trying to save Mariah, and here Mariah saved her," said Lane.

Mariah leaves us all with some golden advice, "Be very careful and always follow your heart."