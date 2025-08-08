Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
70-year-old man dies after being found unresponsive at bottom of Wixom apartment pool

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after he was found unresponsive in an apartment pool in Wixom Thursday evening, police said.

Officials were dispatched to the Bristol Square Apartments near Beck Road and Pontiac Trail around 7:20 p.m. They were told a person was unresponsive at the bottom of the complex’s pool.

The Wixom police and fire departments got the victim, a 70-year-old man, out of the pool. They performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His identity is being withheld at this time as family members are notified.

