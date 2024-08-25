70-year-old man drowns after swimming in Livingston County lake

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 70-year-old man drowned in Lake Chemung Saturday night.

Lake Chemung is in Genoa Township east of Howell.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the man was on a boat with other people and he decided to go swimming.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, calls came in that the man was missing.

Emergency crews recovered his body at 9:30 p.m.

Sgt. James Steinaway with the Livingston County Sheriff's Department explained what made this search and rescue so difficult.

"Not only does nightfall make it difficult but this lake itself is very murky," said Steinaway. "Our divers had very limited visibility… so we had to rely heavy on sonar and drones to try to do some searches and see what we can find.

Sgt. Steinaway also stressed the importance of wearing a life jacket while out on the water and making sure to let people know where you are while you're out on the lake.