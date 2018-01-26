72-year-old arrested for attempted home invasion in Royal Oak, police say

(WXYZ) - Royal Oak police say they arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly trying to break into a home in the 700 block of Lockwood.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on January 23.

Police say the homeowner called 911 to report that the suspect removed the screen off of a rear window and fled after seeing her inside.

Officers were able to capture the suspect a few blocks away from the scene.

Vernon Lee Shepard of Pontiac is now facing attempted home invasion charges. He reportedly has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1970s.

His next court date is scheduled for February 2 at 8:30 a.m.