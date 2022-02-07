75-year-old man with dementia is missing after being released from Sinai Grace Hospital family says

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Melvin Field was a grounding force for his family.

The 75-year-old was living in a nursing home until January 25. That's when his family says he caught COVID-19 and was transferred via ambulance to Sinai Grace Hospital.

His wife Margie says she called to check on him Friday morning.

"I said will you tell him even though we can't come visit him, his family is thinking about him," she said.

Margie says later that day Field was discharged from the hospital.

"Nobody's seen him," she said. "We couldn't find him anywhere."

Renee Prevost says her father has dementia and he doesn't have his medication.

His disappearance has the family fearing the worst.

"There's no telling if you know he has frostbite or hypothermia or if he's even alive," the family said. "There's no idea where he could be."

Prevost says he was not sent back to the nursing home and they couldn't find him anywhere near the hospital.

"We even called homeless shelters but they won't release any information. They say it's confidential," she said.

At this point, Prevost is desperate to bring her father home.

"If you've seen him, contact Detroit police. We have a missing person's report filed," she said. "If you see him, just call."