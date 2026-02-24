76-year-old man arraigned on charges in targeted shootings in West Bloomfield that injured 2

A 76-year-old West Bloomfield man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting two people during a violent rampage at an apartment and business over the weekend.

Fawzi Kased was arraigned on two counts of assault with intent to murder and six other charges Tuesday in 48th District Court. He was given a $3 million bond with no 10%.

According to police, Kased went on the rampage on Saturday morning at the Thornberry Apartment Complex and the Mapleview Liquor Store. Police said it started when officers were dispatched to the apartments on a report that Kased was trying to force his way into an apartment.

About seven minutes later, they received a report of a shooting at Mapleview Liquor Store, about 1/2 mile from the apartment complex. Two minutes after that, there was a report from the apartment complex that someone was firing into one of the apartments and someone had been hit.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that Kased was a former employee at the liquor store. Police said surveillance video shows Kased sitting in a nearby parking lot until the worker came to the store, then walking inside, going behind the counter and shooting the employee.

He was taken to the hospital by a family member and was originally on life support, but is not in serious but stable condition.

Police also said that Kased fired three or four times inside the apartment, hitting a woman in the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital and later released.

Officers saw Kased driving through the apartment complex and approached the vehicle. He exited the car with a rifle in his hand, but dropped it after officers ordered him to drop it.

He was taken into custody, but then taken to the hospital for a possible seizure, and he's still currently hospitalized, police said. He was in a hospital bed during the arraignment.

Jordyn Denham, who lives at the Thornberry Apartments, said the scene was chaotic Saturday morning with more than 10 police cars, ambulances, and a helicopter overhead.

"I feel a little disturbed cause it happened next to my aunt's house, right across my window, couldn't go to work had to tell my job what happened," Denham said.

Denham has lived in the West Bloomfield neighborhood for four years and said Saturday's violence was unprecedented for the area.