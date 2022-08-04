77-year-old Dearborn Heights resident escapes during home invasion; police catch suspect in the act

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police say a home invasion suspect was caught in the act after the quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and her neighbor.

Police say a 77-year-old resident called 911 from a neighbor’s home at 6 a.m. on July 27 reporting that two men forced their way into her home on Evangeline Street stating they were armed. She was reportedly able to escape and run to her neighbor’s house during the incident.

According to Dearborn Heights police, they responded to the scene within a few minutes and found a man wearing a ski-mask standing at the back of a vehicle in the homeowner’s driveway. He then reportedly ran away from the scene before being taken into custody.

Police also say they are speaking with an additional person of interest in the case.

Police say two handguns, a face mask and property belonging to the victim were located in or near the getaway vehicle.

Michael Clegg of Taylor, 33, was arraigned on an armed robbery charge and other charges related to the case on July 29, according to police.

“The residents provided timely and clear information to our 911 dispatchers who simultaneously alerted our police officers - who arrived at the scene in 1 minute and 45 seconds. “The teamwork displayed by dispatchers and police officers was exceptional. I am very proud of all of our staff for their coordinated response, but specifically want to recognize Dispatchers Sloan-Demetriou and Barba, and Sgt. Stephens for their actions,” said Dearborn Heights Police Department Chief Jerrod Hart in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is asked to call police at 313-277-7487 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.