77-year-old shoots at home invader in Ann Arbor, police searching for suspect

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Ann Arbor are looking for a suspect in connection to a home invasion where shots were fired Wednesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Arbordale Street near W. Stadium Boulevard.

Ann Arbor police say a man broke into the home through a kitchen window.

The resident, a 77-year-old man who was home in his bedroom at the time, told investigators he heard someone trying to open a screen door. He then saw the suspect in the kitchen.

The resident had a gun and fired one round at the suspect, police said.

The suspect was not hit and jumped out the kitchen window, taking off on foot.

No one was hurt and nothing was taking from the home, police said.

The resident told police he did not know the suspect but described him as a white man in his late 20s who is about 5-foot-10 with a thin build. The suspect was reportedly wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or may have surveillance video of the suspect is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email tips@a2gov.org.