775K fans from 50 states & 20 countries: What we know about the NFL Draft's impact on Detroit

It's been more than a month since the record-breaking NFL Draft in Downtown Detroit, and we're getting a better look at the impact the draft had on the city.

According to Visit Detroit and the Detroit Sports Commission, they have hired Dr. Patrick Rishe of Washington University in St. Louis to provide a comprehensive economic impact study, and while the report won't be done until late June, preliminary data shows how successful it was.

Rishe's team conducted more than 1,600 attendee interviews to develop a model about who attended the draft.

WATCH: 10,000 Coney Dogs, 16,000 pizza slices: How iconic Detroit eateries fared during NFL Draft

In all, 775,000 people attended the draft, which broke the all-time attendance record. Data shows that 30.2% of attendees traveled more than 100 miles to draft. Fans came from all 50 states and more than 20 countries.

WATCH: ‘No other city can compete.’ Detroit leaders break down success of NFL Draft

With more than 1,600 hotel rooms in the city of Detroit, data shows that occupancy was at 84% on Wednesday, 92% on Thursday, 85% on Friday and 74% on Saturday nights. That averages out to nearly 84% occupancy throughout the weekend.

WATCH: 'It was great!' What out-of-towners are saying about Detroit after the NFL Draft

The NFL's projected local spend in the city, excluding their hotel block, is $7.33 million, according to the Michigan Black Business Alliance and Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

WATCH: Detroit Off The Clock: City's report card is out for hosting the 3-day NFL Draft

According to their data, the NFL estimated spending $3.28 million with minority-owned businesses, and Black-owned businesses made up 40% of the contracts awarded.

"Detroit is the home of American innovation, five world-changing genres of music, and an iconic ethos of style and design. Last month, during the 2024 NFL Draft, we demonstrated to a global audience what an incredible place our community is to live, work, invest, and visit. As Detroit and Michigan work to attract and retain more people, businesses, and talent, major events will play a critical role in highlighting the dynamism and vitality of our state," Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari said in a reelease.