$7M, 39K square-foot indoor pickleball facility opening in Ann Arbor

Wolverine Pickleball
Posted at 9:34 AM, Dec 01, 2023
A new $7 million, 39,000 square-foot indoor pickleball facility in Ann Arbor is set to open this week.

Wolverine Pickleball is the largest facility of its kind in the state and comes amid the massive growth of pickleball around the country.

Inside the space, there are 12 pickleball courts, a lounge, a 30-tap self-serve beverage wall, lockers and a pro shop.

There is outdoor space that includes bocce ball, cornhole, volleyball, beach tennis, a lounge area and outdoor fire pits.

Wolverine Pickleball has a variety of ways to play the sport at the facility. You can rent private court time for you and your friends, clinics and classes, drop-ins, membership opportunities and more.

Membership starts at $25 per month, and drop-in prices for weekdays is $9 for non-members and $12 for evenings, weekends and holidays. You can rent private court time per hour starting at $23.

