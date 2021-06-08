7th grader Angelina Gampala will represent WXYZ-TV in 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee

(WXYZ) — When it comes to describing the Scripps National Spelling Bee, it’s hard to find the words, because, well, there are so many.

The good news: the Bee is back this year with the first ever hybrid virtual and in-person competition.

Angelina Gampala, a 7th grader from Canton Charter Academy, won the WXYZ-TV regional bee and will go on to represent the station in the preliminaries later this week.

"I started in classroom bees in the third grade, but now I made it up to a national level, so it's really nice to see how far I've come," said Angelina.

Angelina, an avid reader, said her spelling strategy is straightforward.

"I'll mostly just try to visualize it, but if it's a hard word, I'll just be like, 'oh my goodness, what is that word' and I'll just like ask for origin and the definition, trying to piece it all together," she said.

And the word origin that intrigues her the most?

"I find it interesting to study French origin words, because they have their own different set of rules that are completely unique ... that's what makes it so fun," said Angelina.

Angelina said she’s been studying every day leading up to prelims, and the day of, she’ll settle into her favorite spelling spot in the house to show the Scripps National Spelling Bee what she’s made of.

"I feel the most calm, just like sitting in the open ... on the floor where everyone else is not there. So it's quiet and it's a nice area to work," said Angelina.

Angelina’s mother, Manu, said whatever happens, her accomplishments are already cause for celebration.

"I tell her, 'you worked for it. You learned, it doesn't matter whatever the take away is, you're already a winner,'" said Angelina's mother, Manu Mathews.

Angelina's favorite word is "euphoria," and we hope this year’s bee competition brings Angelina the euphoria of success.

You can catch the preliminary competition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 3.

More than 200 spellers across the country are going to showcase their skills.

The official 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee live broadcast follows this schedule (all times Eastern):

Preliminaries: Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on ESPN3

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 15, noon-6 p.m. on ESPN3

Semifinals: Sunday, June 27, 7-11 p.m. on ESPN2 (Play Along version on ESPNU)

Finals: Thursday, July 8, 8-10 p.m. on ESPN2 (Play Along version on ESPNU)

