8 facing federal charges in U-M threats, vandalism tied to push for Israel divestment

(WXYZ) — Federal prosecutors have charged eight people linked to the University of Michigan in connection to a conspiracy to threaten university leaders, law enforcement and businesses.

Their goal, according to federal prosecutors, was to get the university to end ties with Israel.

According to federal prosecutors, the indictment spans October 2023, after the Hamas attacks in Israel, through April 2025. They argue that the defendants engaged in coordinated, politically-motivated vandalism, harassment and threats toward university leaders, businesses, law enforcement and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Watch below: Home of U-M provost vandalized with broken window & spray paint

Home of U-M provost vandalized with broken window & spray paint

The indictment said that to accomplish the goal, the defendants and unindicted conspirators"used encrypted messages, social media, and overseas collaboration platforms to research, target, and attack their victims. Then, they posted pictures of their attacks on social media, along with additional threats and warnings. Their criminal activity included spray painting threats, breaking windows, and throwing glass jars filled with noxious chemicals into family homes. They marked their victims with threatening symbols used by Hamas, including red inverted triangles and red handprints. They used the internet and social media to broadcast their message to ensure their threats and commitment to continuing criminal activity were heard by their victims and others who support Israel."

Those charged are:



Zainab Aliasgar Hakim

Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim

Paige Elizabeth Feyock

Ahmet Kerem Korkaya

Jonathan Hongru Zou

Alexander Matthew Sepulveda

Mariam Muhammed Odeh

Colin Hunter Weger

The feds detail several different actions taken by the defendants, including vandalism at homes and businesses, demand notes with threats and more. People and businesses targeted included the U-M president, chief investment officer, provost, members of the board of regents and their businesses, a university police officer, Rolls Royce Solutions America, Inc., Maersk, Inc. and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Watch below: Jewish Federation of Detroit offices vandalized

Jewish Federation of Detroit offices vandalized

In once instance, the feds say that on May 21, 2024, Feyock and Korkaya, who was a medical student, agreed to "kill," "torment," and "terrorize" their targets. In the indictment, Korkaya allegedly wrote in a message to Feyock saying, "I'm gonna be the dirtiest f***ing doctor every / I'm gonna be (V-1)'s doctor /poison her ass slowly."

Feyock allegedly responded "we need people following (V-1)/get into that house then burn it down."

According to the indictment, Hakim and Feyock are also charged with witness intimidation for allegedly devising a plan to confront a U-M student in July and August 2024 who they believed may have been cooperating with federal authorities.

Sepulveda is also charged with destruction of property to prevent seizure, with the feds saying he and Zou threw two glass jars with a blue substance and food compost through a window of the provost's home. It's alleged that Sepulveda was warned about a search warrant, and he allegedly cleared the contents of his phone and laptop, which led to the charge.

Each of the suspects is charged with conspiracy to transmit a threat, which carries a sentence of up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

You can read the full indictment below.



8 facing federal charges in U-M threats, vandalism tied to push for Israel divestment by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit