8 Michiganders make Forbes' list of 400 richest people in America

Forbes released its annual list of the 400 richest people in America, and eight people from Michigan are on the list.

Dan Gilbert, the founder of Rocket Mortgage, formerly Quicken Loans, comes in at the richest in Michigan with a net worth of $21.3 billion.

Next on the list is Ronda Stryker, the director of Stryker Corp., a medical equipment company. United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia is third with a net worth of $6.7 billion.

The entire list of Michiganders is below.



Dan Gilbert – $21.3 billion

Ronda Stryker – $7.4 billion

Mat Ishbia – $6.7 billion

Doug Meijer & family – $5.3 billion

Hank Meijer & family – 5.3 billion

Mark Meijer & family – $5.3 billion

Marian Ilitch – $4 billion

Roger Penske – $4 billion

Elon Musk came in as the richest person with a net worth of $251 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos at $161 billion, Larry Ellison at $158 billion, Warren Buffett at $121 billion and Larry Page at $114 billion.