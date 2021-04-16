8 people dead after shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police say 8 people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility late Thursday night.

The suspect was also found dead after he died by suicide, according to a police spokesperson.

The incident was reported at the FedEx facility on Mirabel Road near the Indianapolis International Airport.

A police spokesperson says when officers arrived they observed an active shooting scene.

It's unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

