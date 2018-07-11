8-year-old boy in Birmingham saves little brother from choking

(WXYZ) - An 8-year-old in Birmingham ended up saving his brother's life after he started choking.

The family says 7-year-old Stavi Stassinopoulos was eating an olive during lunch when he choked on it and his 8-year-old brother Taso came to his rescue.

Stavi said his babysitter tried performing the Heimlich Maneuver and told Taso to call 911. Taso then gave the sitter his phone and decided he was going to try to save his brother by doing the Heimlich Maneuver on his own, which he was able to do successfully.

Taso's mother and father are still in shock after hearing what happened but are relieved.

"It's just a blessing and it was amazing he jumped in and then in the reaction to help and to actually do it because I think if it were me I might have panicked," his mother Nicole said.

As for Stavi, he said he's done with olives.