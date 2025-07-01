8-year-old girl has arm run over by SUV on I-94 after fight between relatives

(WXYZ) — An 8-year-old girl was run over by the SUV she was in on I-94 on Monday evening following a domestic assault between relatives, Michigan State Police said.

Police said they received 911 calls about an assault in progress happening inside a Ford SUV traveling westbound on I-94 near Vining around 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the 51-year-old driver and a 36-year-old passenger started to argue when the 36-year-old allegedly began punching the 51-year-old. The victim reportedly pulled over to the shoulder, where the suspect got out of the vehicle. His 8-year-old daughter also tried to get out of the vehicle while the victim was pulling away, police said.

Police said the child ended up falling out of the vehicle and her arm was run over by the SUV.

Patrol Activity:

06/30 at 9:00 pm

Location:

Westbound I-94 near Vining

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received 911 calls of an assault in progress that was occurring in a Ford SUV going westbound on I 94.



While troopers were heading to the scene,… pic.twitter.com/Tnt2hKFScm — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) July 1, 2025

Officials said the suspect and child ended up leaving the scene; the victim was found walking with a serious injury to his eye.

Both the victim and suspect sought treatment at a local hospital.

MSP said they arrested the suspect and the 8-year-old was turned over to the grandmother and taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

“Troopers are continuing their investigation into this assault and will submit an investigators report to the prosecutor. If you or a loved one has experienced domestic violence call 911 or you can seek help through the domestic violence hotline at 866. VOICEDV,” said MSP’s F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement.

