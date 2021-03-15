8-year-old Michigan girl prepares meals for foster care youth transitioning out of system

(WXYZ) — An inspiring 8-year-old girl in Bloomfield Hills is taking it upon herself to prepare meals for foster care youth, who are transitioning out of the system and will be on their own.

Photo Credit: Robert Schlagheck

Harper Schlagheck says she was inspired after creating a vision board for school.

"I just always like to help, so I thought I could make meals for people and I know that some people don't have food or water, so I thought I could give them meals," she said.

Photo Credit: Robert Schlagheck

Harper has already prepared 50 meals that were distributed by the Park West Foundation to current and former foster care children in Oakland and Wayne counties.