80-year-old Shelby Township man killed in ORV crash

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 80-year-old Shelby Township man is dead after crashing an off-road vehicle in Holly earlier this weekend.

The crash happened at the Holly Oaks ORV Park, with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office saying the crash happened sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 2:16 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Investigators say that the man was operating a 2022 Can-Am Outlander while riding on the park's trail system near the top of a hill. We're told that as he went down the hill, he lost control of the ORV, before being thrown from the vehicle and overthrowing it.

The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

"It remains unknown how much time elapsed between the crash and when it was discovered and reported by another park patron," said an Oakland County Sheriff's Office spokesperson in a press release. "The investigation remains ongoing."