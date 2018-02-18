81-year-old carjacked at gunpoint in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - An 81-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in the 3600 block of Rivard in Detroit.

The victim said he was in front of his apartment building when two unknown armed men approached him on foot.

One suspect reportedly stated, "Don't move. I don't want to kill you." Police say the other suspect struck the victim in the head twice.

The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and drove away. They were last seen traveling north on Rivard.

Police describe the suspects as two black men in their 20s with thin builds wearing dark clothing. One suspect was armed with a black assault rifle, while the other had an unknown type handgun.

The vehicle taken is described as a gray 2016 Lincoln MKS with tinted windows. An Android cell phone and wallet were also taken.