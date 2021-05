CASCO TWP., Mich. (WXZY) — Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a missing 84-year-old woman from Casco Township.

Nadine Moses was last seen at her home Saturday morning. She was last seen driving a 2011 dark blue Ford Edge with a Michigan handicap plate with license number C8932.

Moses' family hasn't been able to get in contact with her and say she has memory issues.

If you've seen Moses or her vehicle, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-895-8115.