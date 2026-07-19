85 vessels retire from Bayview Mackinac Race after harsh conditions; everyone safe & accounted for

(WXYZ) — Dozens of ships competing in the 102nd annual Bayview Mackinac Race have retired due to harsh conditions, but all sailors are safe.

In an update on Sunday morning, Regatta Director Ali Augsburger, 193 boats started the race.

"We are very fortunate that every single crew member has been accounted for and everyone is safe at this time," Augsburger said, thanking the harbors along the Michigan shoreline that have taken in the vessels.

Watch our coverage of the Bayview Mackinac Race before the event in the video below