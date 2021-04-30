86-year-old Detroit woman almost faints after finding out she won $500K lottery prize

(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman almost fainted after finding out she won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Bonus Cashword instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the One Stop Liquor Store, located on Linwood Street in Detroit.

“I like to play a variety of instant tickets,” the 86-year-old player said. “I saw the Triple Bonus Cashword ticket while I was at the store and decided to give it a try.

“I thought I’d won $1,000, so I took it to a retailer to confirm. When they told me it was a $500,000 winner, I almost fainted. I couldn’t believe it!”

With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and save the remainder.

“This might be a $500,000 prize, but to me, it feels like $1 million after the financial struggles I’ve faced,” she said.