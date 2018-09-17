88-year-old Michigan man dies after being trapped under farm tractor

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - An 88-year-old Monroe County man died after an accident involving a farm tractor on Sunday.

Police say troopers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Finzel Road for a man who was trapped underneath a farm tractor.

He was mowing his yard earlier when he made a turn causing the tractor to overturn and trap him underneath it.

Police say neighbors saw the tractor overturn and rushed to provide assistance, but the man was not breathing and had no pulse. He was identified as James Adam from Exeter Township.