9-month-old German Shepherd reunited with family after leaving crash scene

FARMING HILLS (WXYZ) — Bo, a German Shepherd who ran away following a Wednesday crash on I-696, has been reunited with his family, according to the City of Farmington Hills.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday on westbound I-696 and Halsted Road. Police say a black pickup truck with two people inside rolled over several times and came to a rest in the northbound ravine by the freeway. The dog was frightened following the crash and ran away from the area.

A man and woman inside the truck, both South Lyon residents, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On Thursday, the city posted a happy update to their Facebook page, saying Bo had been located by a homeowner who lives north of 12 Mile Road. The woman reportedly called police when she noticed a German Shepherd on her porch who she thought could be Bo.

The family was later notified and happily reunited with their nine-month-old pup.