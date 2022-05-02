9 arrested after chase in Oakland County with stolen vehicles, police say

(WXYZ) — Nine people were taken into custody following a police chase involving multiple agencies in Oakland County on Monday morning.

Michigan State Police's Metro North troopers were reportedly contacted by Brighton Post troopers of a pursuit headed eastbound on I-96 around 1 a.m.

Police say the vehicles involved in the chase were stolen from an auto plant in Lansing.

The drivers, police say, separated into two groups of two to four cars each during the pursuit.

Michigan State Police say one of the groups crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road, with suspects trying to get away on foot.

The other groups reportedly exited at Grand River Avenue and northbound M-5. Nine people were arrested.

Police say at the moment there are no injuries to the public, troopers, or suspects.