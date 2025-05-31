9-year-old boy accidentally shot in Troy, remains critical after surgery: police

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Troy say a 9-year-old boy was seriously injured after being accidentally shot Friday.

Officers were called to the home on Crooks Road near Muer Street around 4:10 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found the child bleeding from the head.

The boy was taken to the hospital and had emergency surgery. He is still in critical condition, police said.

Police recovered a gun from the home. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

The child’s mother was in the home at the time, according to police.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.