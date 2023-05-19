9-year-old creates pizza truck out of pandemic boredom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re a parent, you probably remember hearing this during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really bored.”

That is 9-year-old Victoria. She, like many kids, found the days long and dull during the peak of COVID.

Her solution? Mustachio’s pizza— a food truck she started with the help of her parents.

FOX 17 Victoria and her parents in front of their food truck

“We named our pizza after mustaches and the pencil is the littlest one,” Victoria explained, showing us around the new digs.

At just 7, Victoria knew one day she wanted to start a restaurant. So she drafted the plan for a pizza truck with some scratch paper and a marker, and the rest is history.

Victoria created the concept while her parents helped with the capital.

It was a few years in the making, with Victoria putting her own flare and elbow grease in every corner.

FOX 17 Chef Victoria helped get the truck up and running

“I painted the side of the cabinets and a little right here,” she said, giving us a tour of the finished product. “I got a little bit of paint on the fridge.”

No worries, Victoria— the place looks great.

The menu took about a year to make, matching each style of mustache with a signature pie.

“Our most popular one is ‘Imperial’ which has goat cheese and mushrooms,” Victoria said. “The second famous one is the ‘Professor’ and it has pickles on it.”

Mustachio’s Pizza will be a family operation. Her dad will man the oven while this young restaurateur will take care of the toppings and welcome customers with her signature salutation.

“Welcome to Mustachios!” Victoria can now be heard saying.

Welcome indeed, Victoria. And best of luck on this adventure.