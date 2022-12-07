9-year-old girl killed in crash on Southfield Freeway after box truck rear-ends car

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a 9-year-old girl was killed in a crash on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday evening.

According to police, the girl was riding in a vehicle that had a blown-out tire. Police say the driver was trying to make it to the 8 Mile exit at very slow speeds with hazard lights activated when the driver of a box truck rear-ended the vehicle around 7:40 p.m.

Fatal Traffic Crash:

12/6/2022 at 7:40 PM

Location:

Southbound M39 near 8 Mile Rd.

Southfield

Synopsis:

Preliminary investigation, subject to change, revealed the driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on the Southfield freeway. 1/ pic.twitter.com/dM7exY96e6 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) December 7, 2022

MSP says the driver of the box truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that a blood draw was also taken for possible narcotics impairment.

The driver and another juvenile in the car were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The 9-year-old who was killed was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt while riding in the backseat.

The investigation is ongoing.