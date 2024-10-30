9-year-old girl shot while getting ready for school on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A nine-year-old girl was shot while getting ready for school this morning on Detroit's west side.

It happened Wednesday morning at a home in the 15000 block of Kentfield Street.

WATCH: Detroit police chief speaks on shooting of nine-year-old girl

Detroit police chief speaks on shooting of 9-year-old girl

Detroit Police Chief James White says that the girl was grazed in the back by a bullet in a drive-by shooting, but is expected to make a full recovery.

"We are on the ground pulling video from a variety of different sources," Chief White said. "We're pretty confident we're going to bring closure to the situation, it's very unfortunate and very unnecessary for whomever is having a problem with someone in the hole to put a child at risk who should have the peace and safety of getting ready for school like any child."

DPD is working to make an arrest in this case. The car in question fled the scene moments after firing the shots.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit will report more information when it becomes readily available.

