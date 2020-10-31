9-year-old shot and killed after being left home alone on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 9-year-old girl has been shot and killed on Detroit's west side.

The scene is at Kentucky and Pilgrim, near the Lodge Freeway and Wyoming.

Police say the girl was home alone with two siblings when one of the children found a gun and a shot was fired. The siblings are both 10-years-old and younger.

Officers say they believe the shooting was accidental.

Two men who arrived on the scene have been detained. It's is unknown what their relationship is to the children

Police say they have recovered a magazine at the scene, but the weapon is still being searched for.

