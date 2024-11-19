90-year-old woman loses home to fire on Detroit's east side

A 90-year-old woman is without a home after a fire broke out overnight.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m., around the area of Hickory and Linnhurst on the city's east side.

​It was a frightening scene for a 90-year-old woman. She was caught inside her burning home and frantically came outside to her porch, on her walker, with limited mobility, screaming for help.

Right now, there’s no official details on what caused the fire or even the home’s condition. But neighbors tell us they believe it started next door at a nearby vacant home. They say an entire family has been squatting inside for the last few months. Neighbors also say they saw an electrical spark inside the home causing the vacant house to catch on fir,e which then spread to the elderly woman’s house.

Police have yet to confirm those details, but DTE was on scene for this incident. We talked to one of the neighbors who lived across the street and says everyone looks out for the elderly woman who's been in her home since 1974.

​"Ms. harris is a beautiful elderly woman," said Demetrious Washington. "I sure hate that this happened to her house."

I was out here with neighbors and firefighter medics who were tending to the elderly woman. She was transferred to a local hospital. Right now, her condition is currently unknown.