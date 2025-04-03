900 employees, including workers at Warren and Sterling Heights plants, temporarily laid off by Stellantis

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stellantis has temporarily laid off 900 workers from plants in the Midwest, including employees at the Warren and Sterling Heights stamping plants.

The automaker announced the news in an email sent to all employees earlier this morning. They say that they'll be pausing production at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada for the next two weeks, with operations starting up again on April 21.

Because of this pause, workers in Warren, Sterling Heights, Indiana, and Mexico are impacted.

"With the new automotive sector tariffs now in effect, it will take our collective resilience and discipline to push through this challenging time," said Antonio Filosa in the email. "But we will quickly adapt to these policy changes and will protect our company, maintain our competitive edge and continue delivering great products to our customers."

7 News Detroit inquired about how many employees were laid off at the Michigan plant, but a rep from the automaker did not disclose those details. Stellantis says they will provide updates as the situation progresses.