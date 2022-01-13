90s pop-rock band HANSON coming to Royal Oak Music Theatre this summer

(WXYZ) — HANSON, the pop rock band best known for their 1997 hit "MMMBop," announced they are gong on tour and a new album coming out this year.

The band, which features brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson, are releasing the album "RED GREEN BLUE" on May 20.

They will play the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Aug. 7, with tickets going on sale Jan. 20.

The album will consist of the band's three solo-led projects. Each third of the album was written and produced by each brother – Taylor's Red, Isaac's Green and Zac's Blue.

“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” Isaac said.

“Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago. He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it’s an absolute joy to have finally made a project together,” Taylor said.

“We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David since our early days as a band. We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project," Zac added.