911 call made the night of Wynter Cole-Smith’s kidnapping

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 News obtained the recording of the 911 call Wynter Cole-Smith’s mom made right before the toddler was kidnapped.

In the audio, you can hear the fear in Wynter’s mom’s voice.

“I have a 1 and 2 year old. He’s going to kill my babies,” she said. “Please hurry up. He has a knife and he already cut me right here."

It appeared the call was made shortly after her ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice, stabbed her. The 911 audio revealed a bystander witnessed parts of the incident.

“Her boyfriend is trying to kill her and her babies,” the bystander said. “I was sitting in my car, and she came over, and she was bloody, and she had a knife with her, and I told her to drop the knife and get in.”

After making the 911 call, Wynter’s mom left the bystander to get additional help.

“She’s running inside her mom’s house now,” the bystander said.

Police arrived to the area shortly after the call was made, but Wynter was missing for almost three days before her body was found in Detroit.

Trice is due back in court on June 20.