911 calls released after family of murdered man sues Ottawa Co. dispatchers

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WXMI) — The family of a man killed by his 25-year-old son is suing the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority and several individual dispatchers for the way they handled two 911 calls made on the day of his murder.

Back in December 2019, Kenneth Boone was staying at his father's house in Spring Lake, Michigan while actively dealing with serious mental health issues.

On Dec. 1 at 6:15 a.m., Boone called 911 saying he wanted police to come and arrest him because he did not feel safe with his father.

"Hi, this is Kenneth Boone. I'm not feeling safe with my dad right now," Boone told the dispatcher.

Boone's 64-year-old father James Boone can be heard in the background saying, "Come on."

James Boone was able to take control of the phone and elaborate on the situation.

"Sir, I'm gonna get an officer out that way for you. Why would he say that he wants to be arrested?" the dispatcher asked James Boone.

He responded, "Because he knows that that he could do something bad to me."

James Boone also told them that his son had just stopped taking his psychiatric medication.

However, despite these warning signs, police were not dispatched to the home until Kenneth Boone made a second unsettling call to 911.

That call came into dispatch over an hour later at 7:24 a.m.

"I f—ing killed my dad," Kenneth Boone told a different dispatcher.

When police arrived, they found James Boone dead on the floor of his home and Kenneth outside with a bloody hammer.

Kenneth Boone says during the second call that he used the hammer to kill his father.

He was later convicted of his father's murder and sent to prison.

The family of James Boone is asking for more than $25,000 in damages, alleging that dispatchers should have sent officers after the first call Kenneth Boone made.

The case was filed in federal court and it is still in the initial stages of the court system.