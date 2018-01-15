911 calls released following Detroit freeway shootings

(WXYZ) - For the first time, we're hearing some of the 911 calls made in the aftermath of four freeway shootings in Detroit last month.

The first shooting happened on December 7 on I-94 and Harper where a man was shot in the leg.

The second shooting happened moments later on I-96 near Davison.

Investigators believe all four shootings in the area are linked to the same suspect.

