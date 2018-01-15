911 calls released following Detroit freeway shootings

12:57 PM, Jan 15, 2018

Only on 7, for the very first time we're hearing some of the 911 calls made in the aftermath of four freeway shootings in Detroit last month. The first shooting happened on I-94 near Harper where a man was shot in the leg and the next shooting, happened a day later near I-96 and the Davison.

(WXYZ) - For the first time, we're hearing some of the 911 calls made in the aftermath of four freeway shootings in Detroit last month.

The first shooting happened on December 7 on I-94 and Harper where a man was shot in the leg.

The second shooting happened moments later on I-96 near Davison. 

You can hear the calls in the video player above. 

Investigators believe all four shootings in the area are linked to the same suspect.
   

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top