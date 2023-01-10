911 outages across state impacting several metro Detroit communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several communities across metro Detroit are experiencing 911 outages that are popping up statewide.

The cause of the outages is unclear at this time.

Some 911 lines were back up shortly after outages were announced. These metro Detroit communities are being urged to call non-emergency lines if they can't get through with 911:

Chelsea Police Department: 734-216-0059 or 734-475-9122 ext. 3

Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety: 313-885-2100

There are also outages reported in West Michigan and near Lansing.