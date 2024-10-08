99-year-old Tigers fan hoping to witness team's 5th World Series win this year

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — At 99 years old, Carol Canavan has been able to witness all four Detroit Tigers World Series wins. This year, she is hoping to see the fifth.

Canavan said she was at the 1935 World Series game when the Tigers took home the championship title for the first time. She was 10 years old.

“They beat the Chicago Cubs. It was a close game," Canavan said. "It was stupendous. The whole city was watching the game, practically, because there wasn’t a lot else to do in 1935.”

She said she listened to the team take home the second championship win on the radio. That was back in 1945.

“I think I was working during that time. The war was in its last stages at that point as well,” Canavan said.

RELATED VIDEO: Novi man to attend his 104th Tigers game this season on Saturday in Cleveland

Novi man to attend his 104th Tigers game this season on Saturday in Cleveland

She said she remembers the 1968 Tigers World Series win as well, but she wasn't at that game.

Canavan saw the team win in 1984, though. She was at the game with her family.

"That was a close game too," Canavan said. “Not as all-consuming as the ’35, but it was great.”

She has stuck around through all the team's ups and the downs.

“Not so much through the downs. I like when they win," Canavan said.

This year she is hoping to see her favorite team go all the way.

We asked her what it would mean to her.

“Well, it would be the topping on the cake. It would be great," Canavan said. “Go get ‘em, boys.”

She said she will be sticking with the Tigers whether they win the World Series this year or not but mostly through the ups.