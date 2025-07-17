Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'A big step up.' Detroit begins using remote-controlled mowers to cut freeway grass

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A City of Detroit contractor has started using remote-control mowers to cut grass along city freeways.

The city showed off the mowers on Thursday along I-75. Terry Payne from Payne Landscaping said he's been cutting the grass along freeways for two decades, and this is much safer.

It’s a really big step up. We used to ride on the mowers a lot. This is a big difference," Payne said.

According to the city, the remote-controlled mowers are used on the sloped grassy sides of the freeways. About 80-85% of the freeways have sloped grass, according to the city.

Since Detroit took over daily freeway maintenance in 2023, including grass cutting, officials say the grass is being cut a minimum of five cuts per year.

