(WXYZ) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Wayne on Friday afternoon.

According to a notice from the city, they will share further information as they receive it.

The advisory is in effect now. No word yet on what caused the boil water advisory.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here's what you should do when you're under a boil water advisory.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.