A complete list of 2025 Juneteenth events happening in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than a few Juneteenth events are planned around Metro Detroit today and this weekend. It's our country's second independence day, to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.
Here is a list of events happening this week in Metro Detroit, along with links for more information, in alphabetical order by city.
Detroit
- Juneteenth 2025 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American, on Thursday, June 19, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. This year's program will feature a welcome from the Museum's CEO (Neil Barclay) and a reflection on the meaning of Juneteenth by Jamon Jordan, the city of Detroit's official historian. More info can be found at this link.
- Juneteenth Food Giveaway in partnership with DoorDash, happening on Thursday, June 19, from 12-3 p.m. at the Dr. LaVonne M. Sheffield Bridge Center Library. Organizers sahy this year's giveaway will distribute nearly 7,000 pounds of fresh food and produce. To register to attend, click here.
- Events held by Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit (more info at this link): Juneteenth Freedom and Funding Networking celebration on Friday, June 20, from 7-11 p.m. at Hotel Saint Regis (RSVP here), Family Day at Robert C. Valade Park, on Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (RSVP here)
- The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is performing two free community concerts for Juneteenth, sponsored by the DTE Foundation. First performance is Wednesday, June 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Woodhaven High School in Brownstown Township. Second performance is Thursday, June 19, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Performances are free and tickerts are not required. More info can be found at this link.
- Hart of Detroit Summer Fest x AfroFuture Detroit x DVE Juneteenth Block Party, happening at Hart Plaza from 12-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 19. The Block Party will include live performances, local food, a drum workshop, dance-offs and more. You can get more info and buy tickets at this link.
Greenfield Village
- Celebrate Juneteenth: Liberation and Legacy, happening Thursday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford Museum. Highlights include performances from songs of the Civil Rights era, 1930 Blues performances, and a historical re-enactment of th 102nd United State Colored Troop Company C, sharing stories of Black soldiers post-Civil War. More info can be found at this link.
Harper Woods
- Juneteenth Celebration: Thursday, June 19, from 1-4 p.m., free event at WCCCD's Harper Woods campus on Vernier Road. The celebration will feature speakers, an ancestral African ritual, the Kimmie Horne Band and a performance from Grammy-winning producer and jazz saxophonist Randy Scott. There's also a dynamic art exhibit and pony rides.
Royal Oak
- Juneteenth Freedom Strive at Royal Oak Farmers Market, with a 1865-step Freedom March. Starts at 4 p.m., no regisration needed. Walk is followed by community celebration at Centennial Commons (beginning at 7 p.m.) with live entertainment, local Black-owned vendors and food trucks. More info can be found at this link.
Southfield
- City of Southfield celebrates Southfield with a series of weekend events, including a Senior Luncheon at Southfield Parks and Recreation (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, June 13), a Flag Raising at City Hall (Saturday, June 14 at 9:30 a.m.) followed by the Mayor's Juneteenth Walk (10-11:30 a.m. through Southfield, starting at the Municipal Campus. Later that evening, Southfield Parks and Recreation is hosting Junteenth Jubilee (5-9 p.m.) with re-enactment, games for kids, and an outdoor concert.
- Before this weekend, there will be a Juneteenth Jazz & Blues Concert at the Southfield Public Library (June 18 at 6:30 p.m.) and a Pearls of Service Foundation Juneteenth Celebration (Thursday, June 19, 6-10 p.m.). Tickets for those cost $75 and can be purchased here.
- After this weekend, there's also a Juneteenth Open Mic Event (Saturday, June 21, 1-4 p.m. at the Southfield Library, more info at this link) and a Library Juneteenth Exhibit (Wednesday, June 25 from 6-8 p.m.)
Sterling Heights
- Free events throughout Thursday, June 19, incleading the fourth annual African American Coalition Juneteenth Celebration. Events start with a 10 a.m. Stand Up for Freedom Dane workship at the public library. The events continue this afternoon with several vendors and information booths at 3 p.m. at Dodge Park Farmers Market. Then in the vening, the Juneteenth stage at 5 p.m. will feature music and hustle lessons at the Patios ‘n’ Pints beer garden next to the Upton House Museum. The celebration will be capped off with a 7 p.m. performance by the Prolifics (a Motown Tribute band), kicking off the 50th anniversary season.