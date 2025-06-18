A complete list of 2025 Juneteenth events happening in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than a few Juneteenth events are planned around Metro Detroit today and this weekend. It's our country's second independence day, to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.

Here is a list of events happening this week in Metro Detroit, along with links for more information, in alphabetical order by city.

Detroit



Juneteenth 2025 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American, on Thursday, June 19, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. This year's program will feature a welcome from the Museum's CEO (Neil Barclay) and a reflection on the meaning of Juneteenth by Jamon Jordan, the city of Detroit's official historian. More info can be found at this link.

Juneteenth Food Giveaway in partnership with DoorDash, happening on Thursday, June 19, from 12-3 p.m. at the Dr. LaVonne M. Sheffield Bridge Center Library. Organizers sahy this year's giveaway will distribute nearly 7,000 pounds of fresh food and produce. To register to attend, click here.

Events held by Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit (more info at this link): Juneteenth Freedom and Funding Networking celebration on Friday, June 20, from 7-11 p.m. at Hotel Saint Regis (RSVP here), Family Day at Robert C. Valade Park, on Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (RSVP here)

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is performing two free community concerts for Juneteenth, sponsored by the DTE Foundation. First performance is Wednesday, June 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Woodhaven High School in Brownstown Township. Second performance is Thursday, June 19, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Performances are free and tickerts are not required. More info can be found at this link.

Hart of Detroit Summer Fest x AfroFuture Detroit x DVE Juneteenth Block Party, happening at Hart Plaza from 12-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 19. The Block Party will include live performances, local food, a drum workshop, dance-offs and more. You can get more info and buy tickets at this link.

Greenfield Village



Celebrate Juneteenth: Liberation and Legacy, happening Thursday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford Museum. Highlights include performances from songs of the Civil Rights era, 1930 Blues performances, and a historical re-enactment of th 102nd United State Colored Troop Company C, sharing stories of Black soldiers post-Civil War. More info can be found at this link.

Harper Woods



Juneteenth Celebration: Thursday, June 19, from 1-4 p.m., free event at WCCCD's Harper Woods campus on Vernier Road. The celebration will feature speakers, an ancestral African ritual, the Kimmie Horne Band and a performance from Grammy-winning producer and jazz saxophonist Randy Scott. There's also a dynamic art exhibit and pony rides.

Royal Oak



Juneteenth Freedom Strive at Royal Oak Farmers Market, with a 1865-step Freedom March. Starts at 4 p.m., no regisration needed. Walk is followed by community celebration at Centennial Commons (beginning at 7 p.m.) with live entertainment, local Black-owned vendors and food trucks. More info can be found at this link.

Southfield



City of Southfield celebrates Southfield with a series of weekend events, including a Senior Luncheon at Southfield Parks and Recreation (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, June 13), a Flag Raising at City Hall (Saturday, June 14 at 9:30 a.m.) followed by the Mayor's Juneteenth Walk (10-11:30 a.m. through Southfield, starting at the Municipal Campus. Later that evening, Southfield Parks and Recreation is hosting Junteenth Jubilee (5-9 p.m.) with re-enactment, games for kids, and an outdoor concert.

Before this weekend, there will be a Juneteenth Jazz & Blues Concert at the Southfield Public Library (June 18 at 6:30 p.m.) and a Pearls of Service Foundation Juneteenth Celebration (Thursday, June 19, 6-10 p.m.). Tickets for those cost $75 and can be purchased here.

After this weekend, there's also a Juneteenth Open Mic Event (Saturday, June 21, 1-4 p.m. at the Southfield Library, more info at this link) and a Library Juneteenth Exhibit (Wednesday, June 25 from 6-8 p.m.)

Sterling Heights

