A deadly night on metro Detroit freeways: toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Two separate Metro Detroit freeway shootings lead to the death of one toddler and left a 9-year-old injured. Both incidents happened Thursday night on 1-75 near McNichols Road in Detroit.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter last seen on I-75 near John R in a late model silver Chrysler 300 with no plates.

Detroit's interim police chief is hoping the public can help to identify the car and close the case.

"This is certainly the worst day of this family's life. I cannot fathom what they must be going through. It's just absolutely horrible," Interim Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Shortly after this tragedy, Michigan State Police rushed to another freeway shooting. This one on the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near Plymouth. Two people were shot and taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Livonia.

"Michigan State Police has jurisdiction over the case but the Detroit Police Department and homicide sections are here to support in the sense of the investigation and help get this monster off the street," White said.

If you have seen the late model silver Chrysler 300 with no plates, contact MSP or Detroit police.