A Detroit COVID homebound family receives Christmas gifts

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — "We are not going to let COVID ruin Christmas for these special kids," said John Cromer. He's the founder of TMI (Toys Making Impact).

Ashley Spradling, a Detroit mother, is spending her first Christmas away from her son after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I’m not too sick - how I was. I feel a whole lot better I’m taking the meds," she adds.

Spradling still has to keep her distance, so her 11-year-old is staying with family this holiday.

She wasn't able to complete her Christmas shopping when she found out she had COVID-19.

So, Cromer and his team came to the rescue. They are playing Santa Clause this year.

“We didn’t want to miss you out. We didn’t want you to go without Christmas," he says as he approaches Spradling on her porch.

Her son and her 7-year-old little sister will return home to brand new toys, books, and posters.

Cromer says there are many families who are separated this Christmas because of how fast the virus is spreading. He's asking the community to do their part.

“Knock on your neighbors, help somebody out. There is nothing wrong with being loving and friendly," he adds.

For anyone planning to gather tomorrow, Spradling has a message.

Stay safe. Stay safe. Stay masked up. I have plenty of friends that caught COVID-19 over the week. And it's not good. Some of them won't be with their families just like me," she adds.